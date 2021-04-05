METHUEN — Tucked away in a corner of the city, with Salem on one side and Haverhill on the other, the Ayers Village neighborhood is having a mini-renaissance of sorts with new restaurants and businesses on both sides of the border.
Laschi Garden Center, a fixture for decades at 18-22 Ayers Village Road, is the latest piece of property to change hands — and uses.
Community Development Director Bill Buckley said that while "Laschi's is gone," a new business is taking its place that will foster even more growth in the area.
Tom Evangelista, who owns EJ Paving of Methuen, is redeveloping the nearly 18-acre property — tearing down most of the old buildings and erecting three, 10,000-square foot industrial style buildings that will each house five or more separate businesses of their own. According to the Registry of Deeds, Evangelista paid $2.5 for the land and a home that sits on it.
The 32-foot tall, metal-sided buildings will be home to plumbers, electricians and other small businesses needing office space and storage, Buckley said.
Most of the existing structures on the 8-acre property in Methuen will be removed, except for the Laschi’s farm stand building at the front of the site and one of the greenhouses adjacent to it, according to the plan. In addition, the home on the property, currently occupied by the Laschis, will remain standing and will eventually be leased out.
Meanwhile, a half-dozen or so greenhouses on the back 10 acres of the property — which is in Haverhill — will remain standing.
The city’s Community Development Board in December unanimously approved a plan by Evangelista and his company, Sonny Valley LLC, to tear down most of the buildings at 18-22 Ayers Village Road and redevelop the property.
Evangelista said he and his family are thrilled about the prospects for the new business.
"My son Tommy and I and my daughter Ashley, we all sat down as a family, and decided we wanted to do something local, get more involved with the community," he said. "This is more of a family investment. We want to bring more business to Methuen. It's a great spot."
Evangelista said they live about a mile from Laschi's and frequented the business during all seasons, whether to buy Christmas trees or pick up items from the garden center.
"We've been shopping at Laschi's for years," he said, noting that former owner James wants to retire and move south.
He is open to ideas on how best to use the three structures he is building as well as the retail store that was the old garden center.
"We could do a restaurant in the front building, like a Flatbreads Pizza — something appealing," he said.
As for the buildings, he said they will be divided into five bays but that he will be flexible on how they can be used.
"We'd consider anything. I'd love to see a bike shop or a cross-fit gym, maybe a batting cage," he said, adding that any of the uses would have to be approved by the Community Development Board.
Buckley said the new project "will be a great asset to the area. It will be a great addition to the business community by providing opportunities for contractors and other small businesses. It will be really flexible space" that could include small manufacturing or other small, industrial companies. "It is my understanding there is a lot of interest already," he said.
Evangelista said the city has been helpful and encouraging over the last three years of approvals and permits.
"Methuen has been great with us and getting us through this whole process," he said. "We aren't developers. We are a paving company. We are excited to go forward."
Buckley said the project would be a shot in the arm to the area.
"It's going to bring new life to that property, and create opportunity for new business."
In addition, it will increase the property value, bringing in more tax revenue.
"That area is commonly referred to as Ayers Village and there's a lot of good stuff happening," he said, referring to Pica's, a new restaurant next door to the old farmstand. There has been investment in a new service station, as well more business investment in the New Hampshire side of the border.
"This will be something that complements what's been happening out there," he said.