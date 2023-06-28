METHUEN—Most fishing stories are about the one that got away.
But Methuen can now boast about successfully landing a new fishing pier in Raymond Martin Riverside Park, where residents will be able to cast bait and lures into the Merrimack River for many years to come.
The structure was funded by $230,000 in state funds and was introduced to the public Tuesday at a ceremony attended by Mayor Neil Perry, City Councilor D.J. Beauregard, state Rep. Francisco Paulino and Department of Fish and Game Commissioner Tim O’Shea.
“It’s important for me as commissioner to think about how the Department of Fish and Game can provide equitable and inclusive access for all within our communities, especially our environmental justice communities, to provide a connection to fisheries and wildlife, recreation and conservation, and this is a shining example of that,” O’Shea said.
O’Shea, who grew up near the Merrimack “upstream in Tyngsboro,” said his department oversees more than 300 structures across the state that provide public access to bodies of water. These include two boat ramps in Methuen and one other fishing pier on the Merrimack, located in Newburyport.
“I think this is an example of the kind of nature that’s closer to urban areas than people think, and really makes a difference for kids and getting kids into nature,” O’Shea said.
The pier, which can hold about six anglers at a time and is fully handicapped accessible, was designed by Comprehensive Environmental of Bolton and constructed by R. Bates and Sons of Sterling.
Sgt. Kevin Dzioba of the Methuen Police Department, an avid fisherman, was present at the ceremony and said that he grew up fishing at Forest Lake in Methuen.
He took up bass fishing about 15 years ago after buying a boat, and participated in a tournament hosted by the Merrimack Valley Bass Anglers on the Merrimack River on May 27.
The freshwater fish species in the Merrimack River include both large and smallmouth bass, chain pickerel, common carp, black crappie, yellow perch and sunfish.
Perry described the new pier as “fantastic,” and said that it had replaced a structure that was “broken down, battered, beat up.”
“Where once it was thought, and not all that long ago, that the Merrimack could never recover from the environmental devastation caused by the textile industry and years’ long neglect, we now see not only fishing, but also boating, swimming, and riverside dining everywhere from New Hampshire to the mouth of the river in Newburyport,” Perry said.
