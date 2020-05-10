METHUEN — When Mayor Neil Perry learned early last week that the city of Lawrence was opening a "wet shelter" for homeless people at the Days Inn on Pelham Street, he made a few calls.
None of them were returned, he said.
"My office reached out to the mayor of Lawrence and the Lawrence Community Development office to inquire why no city of Methuen official was involved in the planning for such a shelter," Perry said in a memo to the City Council last week. "We received no response from the city of Lawrence."
Somewhere between 30 and 60 rooms — the number depends on whom you talk to — at the 100-room hotel are currently occupied by homeless people who have been moved there from Lawrence, according to various sources. A "wet shelter" is one that allows the consumption of alcohol by residents.
It is the second hotel that Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera has commandeered to help solve what he calls a regional crisis brought on by the coronavirus.
Some 80 rooms at the Double Tree by Hilton on River Road in Andover also have been designated for use by families or individuals who are homeless.
Rivera said in a texted statement that the homelessness problem has been "made worse by the COVID-19 virus."
"State public health and local hospital medical staff forced the region to move quickly to deal with the matter to stop the spread of the virus," he wrote. "After much last-minute work there is a regional support effort in place. ... We appreciate that every community in Greater Lawrence is doing their part."
He refused to divulge any further details about the program, nor would he answer why he never contacted Methuen officials before making plans for the shelter.
It is unclear where funding to pay for the rooms is coming from. A local health care agency — Alternative Home Health Care of Methuen — has been tasked with providing medical care for people living in the Methuen shelter, according to the Methuen fire chief. It is unclear where funding for that service comes from, either.
The operators of Alternative Care, Bob and Andrea Surrette, did not return a phone call seeking information about their agency's involvement.
Deepak Ninan, the regional manager of the Days Inn franchise, known formally as Days Hotel by Wyndham, said when he was in the planning stages of this shelter, he spoke frequently with Rivera and other Lawrence officials and had been told that Methuen was a partner in the project.
"We were under the impression they were working together," Ninan said. It soon became apparent, however, that Methuen was surprised by the announcement, which, he said, put him in a difficult position.
"I don't know if the mayor of Methuen and Lawrence did or didn't have any conversations," he said. "But now we are in the middle of this. We were just trying to help."
Once Methuen found out that Lawrence was planning to open the wet shelter, a number of issues cropped up around fire safety issues.
Perry said he was told by Fire Chief Tim Sheehy that over the years there had been numerous fire code violations, "many of them severe, over a regular time frame."
"The fire chief and his team re-visited the Days Inn on Wednesday (April 29), and again a number of violations were noted," he said, including a non-working fire alarm, several temporary walls constructed without proper permitting and chained egresses."
Sheehy then implemented a fire watch that included having three firefighters stationed inside the hotel around the clock to insure the safety of the residents. The cost of each firefighter is $56 an hour, Sheehy said.
Ninan said he is going to pay for the fire watch, which is at least $20,000, a sum he said was "like a death sentence for us. We are a small business. What we paid in fire watch detail is our payroll for four or five weeks."
He said he wished the two cities had worked better together and given his business more "consideration" for being part of the solution during the coronavirus crisis.
Sheehy and Perry both insisted that enforcement of the fire code violations had nothing to do with the fact that the hotel was housing homeless people from Lawrence.
Sheehy said the department has had problems with the hotel for years and that enforcement of the code violations at the same time the homeless shelter was brought in was coincidental.
"It has nothing to do with the people there. It's the amount of people there," Sheehy said, estimating that at least 60 rooms are being used for the homeless.
Perry, in his memo to the council, said he understands that while there is a "need to provide shelter to the homeless it should not be done in a non-safe living environment." He said "more than 30 rooms" were being used for the homeless.
"Regrettably, all of this could have been avoided had the city of Lawrence included the city of Methuen in the pre-planning for this option," he added. "We will continue to monitor this situation and advise as changes occur."
He said Friday that all of the code violations have been resolved and there is only one firefighter left watching over the hotel until a final inspection, which should be soon.