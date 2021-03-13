New Lawrence vaccine clinic 'a step in the right direction' 

LAWRENCE — Brighter days are ahead for Lawrence residents, according to Mayor Kendrys Vasquez, now that an army of volunteers have answered the call to staff a permanent vaccination clinic at the Arlington School.
"This is a step in the right direction and I am hopeful for the future of our city," Vasquez said Friday during a press conference unveiling the new city-run clinic in the heart of the Arlington neighborhood.
Staffed by 31 nurses, 19 pharmacists and members of the Lawrence Fire Department, under the direction of Chief Brian Moriarty, the clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday by appointment to vaccinate eligible residents, including teachers, school staff and city employees. This week, the clinic used 600 doses received through the state as part of Lawrence's designation as an equity city, according to the mayor's office.
As designated equity city, Lawrence also receives other benefits including money for bilingual messaging to overcome vaccine hesitancy, Department of Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel told The Eagle-Tribune. A state-funded liaison has also helped host a town hall event and is working on a social media campaign to get information out to residents, Bharel said.
Vasquez is confident that the site at the Arlington School is one way to help meet residents where they're at in the city's fight against COVID-19.
"Vaccine hesitancy is critically high in our community, so we've hired our own nurses and pharmacists," he said. "Even the setup is different: We have plants, (welcoming) images, so that we can address every need that comes in terms of the vaccine."
Located in the heart of the city, the new site is within walking distance for much of the city's most at-risk population, according to the mayor. It is also accessible via public transportation.
"We are looking toward a future where everyone in our city has access to the vaccine," noting the convenience of the proximity of the Arlington School to many residents in the city. "We would like to get everyone vaccinated as soon as possible so that then we are able to live in a Lawrence that is healthy and safe for everyone."
Residents may also receive vaccinations elsewhere in Lawrence at South Lawrence East School through Lawrence General Hospital and at locations staffed by Greater Lawrence Health Center, Vasquez said. Mobile units also travel the city to reach residents in inner-city neighborhoods, the mayor explained. That schedule, and other information about the vaccine, is available at cityoflawrence.com/vaclawrence.
A call center has also been established to book appointments. That number is 978-620-3330.
The city is opening up special appointments next week for educators and school staff members, Vasquez said. Any school employee or childcare provider may schedule an appointment next week Monday through Friday from 3-5 p.m. or on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
As the city continues to make strides in the COVID-19 fight, the mayor hopes Gov. Charlie Baker will continue to recognize the positive impact Lawrence has made on its community to help stop the spread.
"I am calling upon Gov. Baker to continue with this successful operation. Simply put, we need more vaccines now. Not next week, not six months from now. We need vaccines today," he urged. "Only 2% of the Lawrence Hispanic population has been vaccinated and that is unacceptable. It's time that we get our act together and work collaboratively. We will not tolerate it and that's why we opened this vaccination site. We have the facility and the manpower: All we need are the vaccines."