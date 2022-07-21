LAWRENCE — Forty-eight homeless families at Casa Nueva Vida’s three shelters in Lawrence will continue to have a place to live now that the nonprofit, which was rocked by theft charges against its former CEO and president, has joined Heading Home Inc. of Boston, a larger provider of housing for those in need.
The $7 million a year contract that the state Department of Housing and Community Development had with Casa Nueva Vida — upward of 95% of its annual budget — to temporarily house and help find permanent housing for its homeless residents has been assigned to Heading Home. The new contract took effect July 1.
Casa Nueva Vida is now a division of Heading Home, which will manage the shelters administrative and financial functions while the staff, a large majority of whom are bilingual, will continue to serve the residents, said Heading Home CEO Danielle Ferrier.
Most of the Lawrence shelters’ 48 families, a total of 125 people, are headed by single, Spanish-speaking moms. The children range in age from babies to college students.
Ferrier said it was important to keep CNV’s Spanish-speaking staff in place to calm and best serve the families during a difficult time for them and the shelter.
“We believe it was the right thing to do,” Ferrier said.
Ferrier said Heading Home wanted to make sure neither the shelter residents nor the staff were penalized for a situation that was no fault of theirs.
Operations at the shelters, whose Lawrence locations include two houses by the North Common at 57-59 Jackson St., were thrown into disarray in April.
It was then that the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development announced it was ending its $7 million in annual funding to CNV, and its 14 shelters and 125 families in Lawrence and Boston, as of June 30.
This decision was due to the state attorney general’s prosecution of former Casa Nueva Vida head Manuel Duran, who was accused of stealing nearly $1.5 million from the shelter, lying under oath and making false entries in corporate books.
Duran, who resigned last year after having been executive director of CNV for about 30 years and president of its board of directors since 2008, is scheduled for a jury trial in November.
Word of the state’s decision to end funding caught the staff and residents by surprise, said Linda Johnson, former contracts manager and current director of programs through the Heading Home division.
“When everything first hit, our families were in fear,” Johnson said.
The Department of Housing and Community Development reversed course in May and June after shelter administrators and staff criticized the agency for cutting funding and heaping more housing worries on residents already struggling with homelessness.
Meanwhile, the transition to the Heading Home administration has been seamless, both Johnson and Ferrier said.
“We have wonderful committed staff and they came through in comforting people’s fears,” Johnson said.
Ferrier and Heading Home staff have visited the Lawrence shelters and met with the residents and staff to reassure them and demonstrate a commitment to preserving the shelter’s cultural identity, Ferrier said.
Heading Home provides policy and other information to CNV in both English and Spanish. It has been in operation for some 50 years.
Ferrier, a former deputy commissioner of clinical services and program operations for the state Department of Children and Families, said Heading Home has a different oversight program in place than CNV had under Duran.
The new oversight division includes multiple checks that use best practices for ensuring proper management and administration, she said.
The state Department of Housing and Community Development partnered with Casa Nueva Vida since 2009.
Duran and his attorney, Thomas Dwyer of Boston, and Attorney General Maura Healey reached a $6 million agreement on the civil case to settle allegations Duran abused his position to funnel $2.29 million in state money to himself.
The state’s False Claims Act allowed Healey to seek three times the amount of damages.
In another civil action, this one pending, two former employees have filed lawsuits against Duran and CNV.
The former maintenance workers claim they were cheated out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, falsely led to believe their labor was benefiting people in need, and fired for complaining about withheld wages and cooperating with investigators looking into Duran’s business activities.
