MERRIMAC – Less than three months after breaking ground on the town’s $6.5 million police station off Jana Way, the project has proceeded quickly and remains on time and on budget, according to officials.
“It’s falling into place and the weather has really cooperated,” Ken Grizzell, hired by the town to oversee the project, said Friday morning.
That same day, work crews were anchoring a truss near where the Police Department’s training room would be located.
A day earlier, water lines were installed. In a few weeks, pavement will be put down leading to the front door. If all goes according to plan, the crew would be able to finish much of the exterior work and focus on interior items over the winter.
Frizzell, who works for NV5 of South Boston, said aside from great weather, the project has benefited from a well-crafted design that has allowed the roughly 12-member crew from L.D. Russo to “line things up in advance.”
Barring any major setbacks, the building is expected to be completed by March.
“This is amazing,” Merrimac police Chief Eric Shears said.
For years, Shears has been leading the fight to move his department out of the rapidly deteriorating building it shares with the Fire Department at 16 E. Main St. and into a state-of-the-art structure.
“Here, we’re going to have everything we need now and in the future,” he said.
Shears said the new station features a training room, more space for evidence storage, a larger and safer sally port to securely drive prisoners into the building, an interview room, modern cells and additional office space for officers.
In November, residents voted overwhelmingly in favor of constructing a 8,375-square-foot building on a donated 9-acre lot off West Main Street. Earlier this month, the town obtained a nearly $8 million bond to pay for the project along with repairs to Town Hall and a new roof for the public library.
The current police station, constructed in the late 1800s or early 1900s, has been decaying over the decades and parts of the structure are unusable. The town bought the building in 1973 and it was first used to house the Police and Fire departments. Three years later, the Highway Department moved into the building, and in 1986, a dispatch center was added.
Shears said it was originally hoped the new police station would be built downtown but once the Jana Way property became available, it made financial sense to move forward there. The fire station will remain where it has stood for more than 45 years.