METHUEN — A plan to add three voting precincts to the city’s election map is off to the state for final review after councilors approved the change Tuesday night.
The vote during a special meeting followed a presentation by outgoing City Clerk Jack Wilson about the necessary changes on Oct. 18. According to Wilson, who is now Methuen’s director of economic and community development, cities including Methuen must redraw precincts every 10 years to adhere to updated federal census numbers. This year, cities must submit plans by Oct. 31 or risk the maps being redrawn for them by state officials.
The new precincts do not impact voting taking place on Election Day next Tuesday. All Methuen voters will cast ballots at their current polling places. The new precinct maps, once approved, will be in place for the state elections in 2022 and local elections in 2023, Wilson said.
Following the 2020 census, Methuen now has 53,029 residents — up from 47,255 in 2010.
According to Wilson, there will be approximately 4,000 voters in each of the 15 new precincts, which were mapped out in such a way to make sure voters’ voices were heard and that shifts in population did not diminish voting rights.
Council member Jessica Finocchiaro voted ‘present’ during Tuesday’s vote while the rest of the governing body — save for Chair Steve Saba, who was absent from the meeting — approved the map. Finocchiaro said she remains concerned about how local reprecincting could overlap with proposed legislative redistricting and cause confusion.
“Whether you agree with the redistricting or not, having split precincts where people are in two districts and might have two different House representatives all within the same precinct is a nightmare for city offices, voters who are trying to make their voice heard, as well as candidates who are new to politics trying to navigate the system,” Finocchiaro said. "To me, the worst thing we could have is those split precincts."
Wilson said the maps were created devoid of political influence by the state engineer and a committee that includes the city engineer, planning office, City Clerk’s office, solicitor’s office and the engineering division. The proposed legislative redistricting has “nothing to do” with Methuen’s local precinct maps.
“Confusion leads to disenfranchisement and frustration and people don’t vote,” Wilson said. “This (map) does as good a job as we can to eliminate confusion given that we’re adding three new precincts to a city that currently has 12. People will for the most part stay in the same district they’re in.”
Maps now have to be approved by the state’s Local Election District Review Commission. Following LEDRC approval, the city must amend the charter to reflect the new precincts and delineate new City Council district boundaries. The boundaries will remain central, east and west, Wilson confirmed.