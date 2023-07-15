NORTH ANDOVER—For some people, no summer is complete without a trip to Nantucket.
That group includes Doreen Burliss, who translates her love for the island into works of fiction and has just published her second novel, “That Nantucket Summer.”
Burliss, who grew up in North Andover and now lives in Boxford, first traveled to Nantucket when she was 24 and has been going back ever since.
Now with three older children, Burliss wrote a newspaper column on family life for eight years and also emphasizes family in her fiction.
In “That Nantucket Summer,” the main character is Nic—short for Nicolina—a divorced mother from Amesbury who makes a discovery about her parents.
“She’s an English literature teacher at a fictional school that’s meant to be Governor’s Academy,” Burliss said. “She’s an amateur watercolorist in her spare time with two college kids who’s seeing this new man, Cade Swain, whose family were original settlers of Nantucket.”
After Nic’s father dies, she finds a box of letters that he sent to her mother when both were in high school. But the box also contains one letter from her mother, hidden in a secret compartment, which reveals that Nic’s parents broke up at one point.
The letter is postmarked from Nantucket, which intrigues Nic because her mother never let on that she had ever been there, when they discussed a trip that Nic once took.
When Cade invites Nic to attend a family wedding at Nantucket’s Galley Beach, the visit also becomes an occasion for Nic to seek the truth about her mother’s bohemian summer on the island.
“As her worlds collide, Nic finds herself juggling sorrow over losing her dad, the realization that her parents were once teenagers themselves, and more tequila and rose than she bargained for,” Burliss writes.
Like her first novel, “We’ll Always Have Nantucket,” Burliss features the island’s art galleries, restaurants and beaches in a way that allows readers to feel that they are taking a tour with an experienced guide.
Burliss, who works as a teacher in Boxford, has said that Nantucket’s appeal for her in part is the island setting, where the ocean is visible from almost every point.
She also loves the way the community has preserved its past, from captains’ homes to cobbled streets, and said Nantucket isn’t just for the rich.
Burliss, of course, will be heading back to the island this summer, and invites readers to stop by and say hello.
“I do have a book signing scheduled for August 6, a Sunday, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Mitchell’s Book Corner in Nantucket,” Burliss said.
