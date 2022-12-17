NORTH ANDOVER — Thirteen months after ground was broken for the town’s new senior center, Assistant Town Manager Andrew Shapiro is expecting that the project will be “substantially complete” by April 2023.
Much of the remaining work involves the interior of the building, such as wiring, painting, installation of trim and millwork, he said.
Also, “There are elements of the exterior of the site that still need to be completed in 2023, such as a final coat of asphalt for the parking area, landscaping and installation of an emergency generator.”
Shapiro said town employees continue to meet on a weekly basis with the general contractor, architect and owner’s project manager.
“The OPM is onsite, working directly with the general contractor and subcontractors to oversee construction progress,” he said.
Bearing a cost of $9.9 million, the two-story building will be located at the corner of Sutton Street and Surrey Drive. The one-acre site, which was formerly occupied by the Knights of Columbus building, was donated to the town by MINCO Corp. following an affirmative vote from Town Meeting in May 2018.
At 13,550 square feet, the building will feature a multi-purpose room, kitchen, café and lounge, office space, fitness room, game room, three activity rooms and an outdoor patio area. There will also be 81 parking spaces with traffic entering from Sutton Street and exiting via a right turn only onto Surrey Drive.
Senior Center Director Kathy Shelp said the need for a new building was driven by the rapid increase in the town’s senior population.
“The rate of growth in the senior population outgrows the rate of growth in the town itself,” she said.
According to the Donahue Institute at the University of Massachusetts, seniors accounted for 26% of the town’s total population in 2020. That number is expected to climb to 33% by 2030, at which time even the youngest baby boomers will be 66 years old.
Shelp also said she is excited about having so much additional space, adding that the new senior center will have weekend and evening hours.
“There won’t be any competition for space,” she said. “Everything will have its own space.”
She described the extra parking as “an incredible upgrade.”
Looking ahead, Shapiro said the town does not have any definitive plans for the current senior center on Main Street. However, he said the town received a $66,560 grant from the state’s Housing Choice Community Grant Program that will be used to fund a building study. Shapiro also said the town will be working with Winter Street Architects to develop plans to reuse the building.
According to the town, the site was chosen for its close proximity to Interstate 495, Route 133 and the downtown area. The senior center will also be within walking distance of McEvoy Park.
