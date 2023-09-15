NORTH ANDOVER — Construction of a single-story carport is finally underway at the North Andover Police Department.
But the storage garage that was initially requested along with it had to be abandoned, as inflation increased the cost of the project and reduced its scope and size.
“Due to COVID, the project was delayed, costs increased significantly and the project had to be rebid,” said Laurie Burzlaff, assistant town manager and director of operations.
A $907,884 contract to create the carport, which is part of the town’s capital improvement plan, was signed in June with Charter Brothers Construction from Danville, N.H.
Planning and construction was initially budgeted at $420,000 in 2018, which was followed by requests for an additional $200,000 in 2019 and $600,000 in 2020.
The carport, which should take six to eight weeks to build, will occupy 936 square feet at one end of the police department’s main headquarters.
The main police building opened in November 2010, and was created by renovating a 20,000-square-foot bank at 1475 Osgood St., a project that cost $5.3 million and was approved at Town Meeting in May 2008.
But parking there is all outdoors, and the carport was requested to protect officers and their vehicles and equipment from the weather.
Exposure to the elements shortens the life of cars, the department said in its request, and makes it challenging for officers to change equipment in the cruisers between shifts.
In addition, officers who must remove ice and snow from cruisers that haven’t been used that day are slowed in their response to emergencies at the beginning of each shift.
“The addition of vehicle carports will improve the safety and environment in which offices must operate,” the department stated in its initial request.
But rising costs have forced the department to abandon its plans for a storage garage, which would have allowed police to store a growing array of equipment that is used in their work, including bicycles, All Terrain Vehicles, traffic trailers and signboards. Many of these are now stowed at a towing company.
In addition, the garage would have allowed a crime scene specialist to process evidence from vehicles in a protected environment, rather than in the open air of the parking lot.
“The enclosed garage is not being built at this time,” Burzlaff said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.