METHUEN — The library of things at Nevins Memorial Library is growing.
This collection features useful or entertaining devices that can be checked out along with books, movies and CDs. Nevins began its library of things with a telescope, then asked patrons what other items they wanted.
“The biggest thing was a GoPro camera,” said Amy Dorsheimer, head of youth services at Nevins. “We’re working on adding that to the collection right now.”
Next spring, people may want to borrow bocce balls and other yard games that the library acquired this summer, while the home improvement tools are always in demand.
“We have a laser level, stud finder, and radon detectors,” Dorsheimer said.
The library of things also offers a bulb planter and other items for gardeners, while caregivers of elderly family members may want to check out a chat pack.
The latter includes activities involving music, art or photographs that help to stimulate memories and associations, which can become topics for conversation.
“We also have knitting needles and crochet hooks,” Dorsheimer said.
She has been at Nevins for 11 years and said that there has always been a library of things in the children’s department.
“Kits with games in them or stuffed animals or some sort of manipulative toy, that’s how the whole idea initially started,” Dorsheimer said. “Then, through what other libraries were doing, and taking into account the needs of the community, it grew from there.”
She said that building a collection of things helps to develop a new conception of libraries as community centers, rather than places that are only for reading and research.
“We love reading, but we want to foster connections to the community in a different way,” Dorsheimer said.
She said the library of things had a soft opening this summer, and Nevins has been steadily adding to the collection since then.
The things people often ask for are items that they need only briefly, like the newly acquired film to digital converter, which may otherwise strain their budgets.
Patrons can select items from libraries of things throughout the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium, of which Nevins is a member.
“The only stipulation is that they have to come here to Nevins to check it out and they have to return it here,” Dorsheimer said. “Each library can set their own rules for these things, but a lot of objects are too difficult to transport through our delivery service.”
