NORTH ANDOVER — Trudy Reid's first day on the job as town clerk will be Monday.
Reid, who served as town clerk for Lynnfield before accepting her new position, was recommended by Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues. The Board of Selectmen confirmed her appointment Dec. 2.
Reid will be paid $87,500 per year, according to the town manager. The job became vacant when Joyce Bradshaw, who served as North Andover's town clerk for 25 years, retired last July.
Laurie Burzlaff, director of administrative services, has been the interim town clerk for the past several months.
The town clerk's office is on the first floor of the Town Hall. The clerk supervises all elections in the community, issues birth, death and business certificates, maintains all town records and administers the oaths of office for the selectmen, School Committee members, moderator, police officers and firefighters.
Reid lives in Wenham, where she presides over Town Meetings as the moderator.