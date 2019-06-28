New town manager expresses 'passion' for government

NORTH ANDOVER — One could say municipal government runs in the genes of Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues, whom the selectmen recently hired as town manager of North Andover.
Her uncle, Edward Connolly, was mayor of Everett for seven years, from 1979 until 1986. He was elected to the Massachusetts House in 1990 and served until his death in 2006. Another uncle was an Everett city councilor.
Her husband, David Rodrigues, is the assistant town manager of Winthrop.
"I am passionate about it," she said of the challenge of running a town or a city. For the past four years, she has been Sudbury's town manager.
Murphy-Rodrigues is an Everett native and that's where she got her start in her profession. After graduating from Northeastern University School of Law, she was hired as assistant city solicitor in that community. She eventually became chief of staff to Mayor Carlo DeMaria and general counsel for the city.
After working in Everett city government for seven years, she was hired as town manager of Sudbury, a suburban town located 20 miles west of Boston in Middlesex County. It has much in common with North Andover.
Both are affluent communities with histories dating back to the Colonial era.
"I enjoy it because it affects people day to day," Murphy-Rodrigues said when asked to talk about her passion for local government. A town government can "make a difference" in people's lives, she said.
As an example, she cited her role in establishing a shuttle bus service that brings Sudbury residents to next-door Marlborough, where they can board another bus that takes them to the Riverside subway station in Newton.
Prior to that innovation, Sudbury had no public transportation, she noted.
Murphy-Rodrigues was attracted to North Andover because it has the reputation of being "a well-run community," she said. The five selectmen in this town are "a well-respected board," she added.
"I did not apply anywhere else," she said.
North Andover's open Town Meeting, in which every registered voter is eligible to participate, might perplex someone who was raised in a city, where a small group of councilors, usually nine, calls the shots along with the mayor.
That won't be a problem for Murphy-Rodrigues. Sudbury, with its population of slightly more than 18,300, also has an open Town Meeting. She will have to get used to serving more constituents, however. North Andover's population is now just over 31,000.
Murphy-Rodrigues has not aspired to be a town manager since her youth, she said. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in journalism.
"I write my own press releases," she said, pointing out that communication skills are essential for government leaders. Her decision to attend law school was probably not surprising because she's from a family of lawyers.
She pretty much "fell into" municipal government, she said.
She and her husband bought a house in Danvers a year ago. They are the parents of two daughters, one of whom will soon begin first grade while the other is in preschool.
Her new job will involve a much shorter commute, she noted.
"I don't think we will move," she said. The selectmen did not impose a residency requirement on the town manager applicants.
That was a big factor in attracting strong candidates, according to Reginald "Buzz" Stapczynski, the retired town manager of Andover who advised the search committee on finding a new leader for North Andover.
The selectmen voted unanimously to hire Murphy-Rodrigues after interviewing her and three other finalists. A start date for the new town manager has yet to be worked out. Regina Kean, chairwoman of the Board of Selectmen, and her colleague Rosemary Connelly Smedile have been delegated to negotiate a contract with Murphy-Rodrigues.
The job was advertised as paying about $190,000 per year. Murphy-Rodrigues will replace Andrew Maylor, who resigned in February after Gov. Charlie Baker appointed him state comptroller.
During the interim, town Finance Director Lyne Savage has been the acting town manager.