New town manager will make $194,000 per year

NORTH ANDOVER — Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues will be paid $194,000 per year when she begins her duties as town manager.
The Board of Selectmen voted unanimously Monday night to approve the contract with Murphy-Rodrigues, who has been the town manager of Sudbury for the past four years.
She is expected to start her new job within 90 days. Her agreement with the Sudbury selectmen requires her to give 90 days of notice before leaving her current position, she said.
Selectmen Regina Kean, chairwoman of the board, and Rosemary Connelly Smedile negotiated the contract with Murphy-Rodrigues. The full board and Murphy-Rodrigues discussed the agreement in executive session.
The selectmen approved the contract in public.
"I'm looking forward to getting to know everybody," she said. She described the town as well run and said she wants to keep it that way.
The new manager's commute will soon shrink. She and her husband, David Rodrigues, assistant town manager of Winthrop, live in Danvers with their two young daughters.
The drive to Sudbury from Danvers is much longer than the trip to Danvers.
Murphy-Rodrigues was hired for a three-year term. Her pay will rise to $197,880 on July 1, 2020, $201,837 on July 1, 2021, and $204,865 on July 1, 2022. Each year she will also receive a $6,000 automobile allowance and $13,000 in deferred compensation.
The contract grants her 30 vacation days during her first year, then an additional day for each subsequent year.
The selectmen voted to hire Murphy-Rodrigues June 24 after interviewing her and three other finalists. The others were Leon Goodwin, former town manager of Salem, New Hampshire; Matthew Hanson, town administrator of Tyngsborough; and James Mealey, assistant superintendent of finance for the North Andover schools.
The job became vacant when former Town Manager Andrew Maylor resigned in February after Gov. Charlie Baker appointed him state comptroller. Maylor was the town manager of North Andover for slightly more than seven years.
Since his departure, town Finance Director Lyne Savage has served as acting town manager.
The town will see another change in one of the top municipal posts. In its annual reorganization meeting Monday night, the board elected veteran Selectman Richard Vaillancourt as chairman. He will start wielding the gavel next Monday night.
Kean said she enjoyed leading the board during the past year. Selectman Phil DeCologero noted it has been a very eventful year, with the Sept. 13 gas disaster that struck North Andover, Andover and Lawrence and then Maylor's departure.