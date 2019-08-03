LAWRENCE — City Councilor Ana Levy said this week that the city's election woes are a problem of the past.
The future, she said, is bright now that the city has taken delivery of 25 shiny, new voting machines that will be used in 24 precincts across the city during the local primary on Sept. 24 and the local election on Nov. 5.
"I'm so happy," said a beaming Levy, standing in the basement hallway Thursday morning as a crew of movers rolled the machines in from a U-Haul truck parked outside the side door of City Hall.
She said the old machines, which were parked in the hallway and headed back to the manufacturer, were nearly 30 years old and prone to breakdowns, causing delays at voting precincts and huge lines at the polls.
For the last 18 months or so, Levy, working with city councilors Pavel Payano, Brian de Pena and Jeovanny Rodriguez, has pushed to get the new machines.
After a lengthy debate over how to come up with $180,000 for the new machines, followed by political wrangling between the mayor and the council, Levy was able to declare victory this week.
"We did it!" she exclaimed, shaking hands with Payano as City Clerk Bill Maloney took photos on a digital camera.
Elections division workers unpeeled bubble wrap from around the large, plastic, black boxes that resembled stand-up, wheeled recycling bins, with a slot at the top and a lockable storage chamber below for ballots.
A separate piece of hardware, brought in on a cart loaded with zippered bags resembling laptop computer cases, was placed on top of one of the machines. This would be the electronic part, showing the number of ballots being fed into the machines while a hard drive inside tallies the vote total for each candidate or ballot question.
Maloney said the elections staff will receive training from the manufacturer on how to properly use the devices prior to the Sept. 24 primary.
A LENGTHY PROCESS
The new ImageCast machines were purchased from LHS Inc., the same company that provided the old machines, known as AccuVote, Maloney said. The old machines, he said, would be returned to LHS for a credit, bringing the final cost of the new machines down to $147,000.
The council voted to pay for the machines with free cash, which is money left over in the city budget after all receipts and expenditures have been tallied. They voted to use free cash because they were unable to convince the mayor to put the cost of the machines in the Capital Improvement Plan budget.
The mayor, after some disagreement, ultimately approved the expenditure earlier this summer.
Maloney, in a statement to The Eagle-Tribune on Friday, said the "final purchase of new voting machines is a culmination of more than six years of work to obtain financial authorization of the mayor which is required by the City Charter."
He added that "financial support to purchase new voting machines was ultimately obtained but not without continuous active political negotiation and endorsement by Councilor Ana Levy, Council Vice President Jeovanny Rodriguez and Councilor Pavel Payano."
He credited Levy with making it happen.
"The unyielding actions of Councilor Levy led to the purchase of the ImageCast voting machine, replacing 30 year old ACCUVOTE voting machines that were no longer fit for their intended purpose," he said. "The benefit of obtaining new voting machines rests squarely on the voters of Lawrence who have the use of state-of-the-art equipment to record and tabulate each vote rather than being forced to 'guess' if the voting machine will work – 'this time.'"
Levy, a former poll worker herself who saw firsthand the problems with the old machines, said the new machines were needed to restore faith in the city elections.
Delays caused by broken machines led to constant grumbling from voters of fraud or deceit.
"Citizens complained and felt like someone was manipulating the machines," she said.
Councilor Payano agreed, noting that the breakdowns and long lines led to conspiracy theories that "people were tampering with the machines."
"In past elections, there would be a line a mile long because the machines were broken," he said. "It was always something simple like the ballots getting stuck."
Nonetheless, people would cry foul and claim the elections were rigged.
'PROOF WILL BE IN THE PUDDING'
Maloney said the system relies on a "triple accounting system" making it difficult if not impossible to tamper with the results.
"There will always be a way to rig an election," he said. "The easiest way is to stuff the ballot box."
But the new machines, he said, with paper ballots, are considered more secure than many other systems that rely on touch-screens or digital readers that might be vulnerable to hacking or outside interference.
Plus, he said, the new machines are "more able to process multi-sided ballots" frequently seen in state and national elections and which contain multiple candidates and lengthy ballot questions.
He said he looks forward to using the machines, but stopped short of guaranteeing a smooth election.
"The proof will be in the pudding," he said.
Elections division Chief Richard Reyes, whose departure from the city just prior to the last election led to a state takeover of the division, has returned to his old job and has a fully staffed office.
He said he is confident that with the new machines and a well-trained staff, things will be better than in the past.
"There's no such thing as having a smooth-running election," he said. "You are always going to have something. But we always prep early enough."
He noted that the state made recommendations on how to improve elections in the city after last year's takeover of his office.
"I've been doing this close to 18 years and I feel very confident with the staff I have and the new machines, we are good to go," he said.