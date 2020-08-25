SALEM, Mass. — The suspect in a Lawrence New Year's Eve murder will remain behind bars following a quick arraignment in Salem Superior Court Monday morning.
Luis Polanco, 25, was indicted by the Essex County grand jury for the Dec. 31, 2019, murder of Wilson Javier, 35, of Salem, New Hampshire.
Judge Salim Tabit ordered Polanco to remain held without bail "by agreement" of prosecutors and Polanco's defense attorney John Apruzzese.
Polanco was indicted on the murder charge as well as for illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm, according to court papers.
He's been held without bail since his initial arraignment this winter in Lawrence District Court.
Polanco in early January turned himself into police in New York City. He was charged as a fugitive from justice and returned to Massachusetts later that month to face the Lawrence murder charge.
On New Year's Eve, police say they were called to 7B Summer St. in Lawrence and found Javier suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead soon after he arrived, police said.
Authorities have not commented on a motive for the murder.
Police reports and court papers about the murder were previously impounded in Lawrence District Court.
Also, during his initial arraignment, Polanco was allowed by a judge to hide in court due to identity issues in the case.
Polanco is now due back in superior court on Sept. 29 for a pre-trial conference.
