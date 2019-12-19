Newburyport Brewing Co. to open Boston tasting room

NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Brewing Co. will soon open its first out-of-town tasting room as part of a new downtown Boston food hall.
The brewery, founded in 2012 by Chris Webb and Bill Fisher, will be one of 20 vendors that will open their doors in early 2020 at High Street Place, a marketplace that will connect the financial district office towers at 160 Federal and 100 High St. in Boston. The marketplace will feature a five-story atrium with 300 seats inside, as well as an outdoor patio with additional seating.
While Newburyport Brewing Company's beverages have been widely distributed and consumed around New England and beyond for years, the new tasting room marks the first time Webb and Fisher set up shop outside of Newburyport.
Webb said it will serve as a satellite location for the brewery — which operates out of 4 Pasture Road in Newburyport — and will be an "experiential test kitchen" where he and Fisher will serve a number of exclusive brews.
"This is a huge opportunity for us to have an anchor taproom in downtown Boston," Webb said. "People know about our beer and our city, but this is going to give them a whole new introduction to our brand."
To mark the occasion, Webb and Fisher are releasing a new limited-edition "1635" beer, which is named after the year the town of Newbury was incorporated, and will only be available at the Boston tasting room.
Fisher said he hopes to collaborate with some of the other High Street Place vendors, which include Bad Doughnut, Fuji Sushi, Gorgeous Gelato, and sandwich shop Mike & Patty's, among others.
"There are a lot of really cool restaurants and top food vendors around us, so we'll be able to do some creative stuff there," Fisher said of the Boston site, adding that construction on the brewery's new spot will finish up this month, and that the tasting room will likely open in February.
Webb noted that the brewery will be the sole craft beer vendor at High Street Plaza, and said he is excited to be included with some of the area's high-end eateries.
"It's a compliment to us," said Webb. "This area in Boston was really starving for a food hall and a craft beer location for a long time.''
This Boston satellite location is not the only project on the horizon for Newburyport Brewing Co. The company also plans to build a new, expanded location at 77 and 79 Parker St., Newburyport, which would allow it to increase its brewing capacity and operate a larger tasting room that includes a restaurant and more space for live music.
Webb said he and Fisher hope construction will begin on the new Newburyport site soon, and that it could be open for business within the next 12 to 18 months.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.