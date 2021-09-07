Newburyport Documentary Film Festival kicks off Sept. 17

NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Documentary Film Festival will feature 28 new documentary films when it begins Sept. 17.
But due to COVID-19 concerns, the 10-day festival will operate in a hybrid format with in-person evening screenings Sept. 17-19 at the Firehouse Center for the Arts, 1 Market Square.
These will be followed by the Young Emerging Filmmakers Showcase, or YES Award – a collection of short-film submissions from college-level film students whose work will be featured in a competition at The Screening Room on the afternoon of Sept. 18.
The remainder of the features and short films will be available to stream virtually for the entire run of the festival, which ends Sept. 26.
The wide array of film topics include community resilience and activism, the ongoing plight of refugees, efforts to protect the wonders of nature, and silver linings from the COVID-19 pandemic. Other films celebrate the enduring power of nostalgia and the individualism and humor in everyone, according to a press release.
The festival, now in its 17th year, highlights Newburyport as a destination city that honors art, culture and diversity, the release said.
In keeping with the festival’s tradition of encouraging interaction between audiences and filmmakers, most films streamed virtually will include post-screening interviews and panel discussions.
The featured films include: “Voices from Vietnam”; “The Merrimack: River at Risk”; “Gary K.: One Step at a Time”; “The Last Lightkeepers”; “Missing in Brooks County”; “Sapelo”; “United States vs. Reality Winner”; “An Impossible Project”; and “This Is Our School.”
The festival also includes several blocks of short films. To see the full film schedule, watch the trailers and buy tickets, go to www.nbptdocufest.org.
A virtual preview party will be held Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. This event will stream live, free of charge, on the Newburyport Documentary Film Festival’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.