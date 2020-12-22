NEWBURYPORT — Donn Pollard, the Fruit Street resident accused of attacking a woman at a Black Lives Matter demonstration last summer, admitted in court Monday that a judge could find him guilty of assault and battery and disorderly conduct, and saw both charges continued without a finding for a year.
If Pollard, who is 63, remains out of trouble with the law, stays away from and has no contact with his victim and witnesses and completes an anger management program, the charges will be dropped after that time.
Pollard will be back in court, via video conference, on Feb. 11, for a restitution hearing because the woman he struck on the night of June 26 wants more than $1,000 for damaged sunglasses and pants.
The plea deal ends roughly two months of back-and-forth negotiations between the Essex District Attorney's Office and Pollard's attorney, Janine Lepore. Earlier this month, a resolution was in reach only for Pollard to skip his court appearance. There was no mention Monday of Pollard missing that court date.
The Market Square incident leading to Pollard’s arrest prompted the city to hire a consultant to look into the Newburyport Police Department’s handling of the altercation as well as an internal police investigation of its own methods.
The independent report, released earlier this month, focused on the conduct of veteran police Officer Kevin Martin. He was accused of making an “insensitive and sarcastic remark about defunding the police and not responding to the incident in a timely manner.”
But the independent investigator cleared Martin of wrongdoing and reported there was not enough evidence to determine if he had made an inappropriate remark toward a Black Lives Matter supporter. The Police Department’s internal investigation backed up the independent investigation.
In his police report, Martin said the victim told Newburyport police Officer Ryan Cutter that Pollard came over to her, swore at her, and then slapped her with an open hand near the left side of her eye. A witness told Cutter that Pollard first tried to grab the woman's sign before striking her.
Martin, who did not witness the attack, then saw the victim run after Pollard and tackle him in the middle of Merrimac Street.
"She hit him several times and then placed him in a chokehold. I immediately broadcasted that I needed a back-up from additional units because a 'Black Lives Matter protestor' had just tackled an older man in the street," Martin wrote in his report.
Based on interviews with the woman and witnesses, along with the commotion Martin heard while working the police detail, the officer believed there was enough probable cause to charge Pollard with the two crimes. Pollard was subdued by bystanders by the time Martin and Cutter arrested him, according to Martin's report.
At the station, Pollard took a blood alcohol level test and registered a .10, over the legal limit for drunken driving, which is .08.