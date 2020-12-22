NEWBURYPORT – A routine trip to Market Basket Sunday afternoon turned out to be anything but routine for local resident Scott Cuticchia, who punched through a pickup truck window to help save a man having a medical emergency.
Cuticchia, 43, said he was picking up some things for dinner around 3 p.m. when he saw two women frantically standing next to a running pickup truck in the fire lane. Judging by the women's reaction, and the fact the truck's engine was revving, Cuticchia quickly realized something was seriously wrong.
"There was clearly a guy in the driver's seat having a heart attack or a seizure or something along those lines," Cuticchia said in an interview on Monday.
When he found all doors in the truck were locked, Cuticchia saw that the truck's rear window was cracked. He tried kicking through it but when that failed, he cocked his right arm and punched through the glass.
"My biggest concern was him putting the car into drive. He'd go ripping through the parking lot – total horror show," Cuticchia said.
After crawling into the cab, Cuticchia turned off the engine. By this time, the driver had stopped seizing and seemed more stable.
A few minutes later, an ambulance crew and other first responders arrived on the scene. It was only after he got out of the truck that Cuticchia realized his hand was bloodied. Luckily, there was a commercial urgent care facility across the parking lot, where Cuticchia went to receive five stitches.
"Yeah, I was actually surprised," Cuticchia said regarding his injury.
The man in the truck was taken to nearby Anna Jaques Hospital. His condition was not immediately known after a reporter contacted the city's police and fire departments.
Asked how he felt about the rescue roughly a day later, Cuticchia said he was glad the incident ended without anyone getting hurt.
"You know man, I'm glad nothing happened right there at the time. It's such a crazy thing. It's kinda hard to walk by that, I hope the dude is OK. That's all you really can ask for," Cuticchia said.