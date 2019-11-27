Newspaper holds food and clothes collections

NORTH ANDOVER — Readers and staff of The Eagle-Tribune reflected the spirit of the holiday season with a food drive in support of the Bread & Roses soup kitchen and food pantry in Lawrence.
The collection netted 1,506 pounds of food, which Eagle-Tribune district sales manager Steve Traverso dropped off Monday in a newspaper delivery truck.
"This will go a long way to ensuring that our pantry remains full and available to anyone in need, even during the busy holiday season," said Samantha Menapace, a development and communications associate for Bread & Roses.
Terri Linder coordinated the collection for The Eagle-Tribune. Bridget Simard, Melanie Schindler, Steve Milone and Ashley Bolis collected food items from readers and the public last Saturday.
In addition, Bolis spearheaded a project to collect new hats and gloves to be donated to clients of Lazarus House. Bolis’ effort, called "Project Warm and Fuzzy," gathered more than 80 bags of warm clothing from North of Boston Media Group and elsewhere for the Lawrence shelter. Her project is in its 19th year.
“Our staff's generosity and community spirit are truly inspiring this holiday season,” said Jim Falzone, general manager of The Eagle-Tribune and North of Boston Media Group.