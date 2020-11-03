ANDOVER — Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, overcame a challenge from Tewksbury businessman Jeff DuFour to hold onto her seat representing the 18th Essex District.
"I'm so humbled and honored that the people of Essex 18th District want to give me another term," Nguyen said Tuesday night. "I want to thank my opponent because democracy functions best when voters have options and he cares about our community no matter our different versions of it."
Nguyen tallied 16,353 votes to DuFour’s 10,081, or 62% to 38%, according to results reported by The Associated Press.
Nguyen, the one-term incumbent, won Andover 8,472 to 4,191 against her against her Republican challenger Jeff Dufour of Tewksbury, according to unofficial town results Tuesday night.
She also won Tewksbury with 2,620 to 2,377, according to unofficial town results.
The district spans parts of Andover, Boxford, North Andover and Tewksbury.
Dufour was a first-time candidate challenging the former legal aid lawyer-turned-politician who was elected following the Merrimack Valley gas disaster.
This election was challenging due to the pandemic, but Nguyen said wanted to thank her family, friends and constituents for helping her in this campaign.
"I'm eager to get back to legislating and working for the people of the district," she said.