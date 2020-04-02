CONCORD – The state announced the fifth death related to COVID-19, a man who lived in Hillsborough County. He was under the age of 60 with underlying medical conditions. The state says it can’t release more information about him to protect the privacy of patients.
“We offer our sympathies to the family and friends,” the state said in a news release that included the following information:
On Thursday, there were 64 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 479 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. The new cases are 42 adult females and 22 adult males.
The new cases reside in Rockingham (17), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (12), Strafford (6), Merrimack (4), Cheshire (1), Grafton (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (19) and Nashua (3).
Ten of the new cases were hospitalized for their illness; thus far, 73 (15%) of the 479 positive cases have been hospitalized. Thirty-seven of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.