SALEM, N.H. – Cross Street was shut down for at least eight hours early Thursday after a crash, according to police.
Salem police were called to the area of 82 Cross Street for a reported car into a telephone pole with wires down about 1:30 a.m.
A responding officer said he located a 2006 Subaru, driven by Gage Beauchesne, 29, of Salem. Beauchesne indicated signs of impairment, the officer said, and was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.
No injuries were reported, however, but Methuen police were called to shut down a portion of Cross Street that extends over the Massachusetts line.
Beauchesne was processed and held at the Rockingham County Jail after refusing bail, police said. He was arraigned Thursday morning in Salem District Court on a count of DUI.