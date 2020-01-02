LAWRENCE — A Salem, New Hampshire, man was shot and killed just before midnight Tuesday, according to District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque.
The victim has been identified by the DA's Office as Wilson Javier, 35.
Police received a call of shots fired at 7B Summer St. about 11:50 p.m.
Officers responded and found Javier suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Javier reportedly worked for Liberty Taxi Co. and had stopped the van he was driving at an apartment complex on Summer Street after getting off his shift.
He entered one of the apartments, where police found him unresponsive.
The Essex County DA’s Office, Lawrence police and a state police detective unit continue to investigate the shooting.
No arrests have been made. DA spokeswoman Carrie Kimball said in a statement Wednesday that it is premature to comment on a suspect or possible motive.