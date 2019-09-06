ANDOVER — A local man was arrested and charged with attempting to video his niece with a "micro-camera" while visiting relatives in Barnstead, New Hampshire, earlier this summer, according to police.
Daniel Powell, 58, of Lovejoy Road, was charged with violation of privacy, a misdemeanor, according to various published reports attributed to the Barnstead Police Department.
While Powell, of Andover, was visiting relatives in New Hampshire, he is accused of placing the camera in his niece's bathroom. The girl found the device and told her parents.
Her parents then called police.
Massachusetts and New Hampshire authorities worked together on the case and searched Powell's house, where they seized various electronic devices, including a laptop and cellphone cameras.
Andover police Lt. Eddie Guy said detectives stood by during the search, which was conducted by the Internet Crimes Against Children unit of the state police and New Hampshire authorities.
"Our guys were just there to assist," he said.
Powell is out on bail and has been ordered to attend a hearing in Laconia District Court on Nov. 7.