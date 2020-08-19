CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire Republicans are crossing the state this week to hold their own events as the Democratic National Convention takes place across the country.
Local officials were in Concord Wednesday for a rally against income taxes.
“Those challenges that are coming to our state and to the nation and those challenges are things like an income tax,” state Senate Minority Leader Chuck Morse, R-Salem. “The reality with what’s happened in New Hampshire is they have had no problem putting on the governor’s desk three times an income tax. I certainly don’t believe that that’s good for this economy.”
Morse was joined by Reps. Fred Doucette, R-Salem, and Al Baldasaro, R-Londonderry, and House Minority Leader Dick Hinch, R-Merrimack, — who are all up for reelection — along with Senate candidate Bryant “Corky” Messner to talk about their promises not to impose taxes if elected. Doucette and Baldasaro also serve as co-chairs of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.
The candidates said Democrats wanted to bring “socialist” policies to the country and that Democrats want to impose an “income tax” on New Hampshire residents. The “income tax” the men referred to as being vetoed three times was a paid family leave bill that gave employers the option to either pay entirely for the leave themselves or to impose a .5% payroll deduction for a public plan.
The candidates praised Gov. Chris Sununu for his vetoes on legislation, like the paid family leave bill, as well as praising Trump for his tax cuts.
The crowd of about 25 booed intermittently as the candidates talked about Democrat’s policy proposals, such as the Green New Deal.
The candidates also talked about the need to take back the state House and Senate to help ensure that no new tax laws get passed, and to help Sununu, who is seeking his third term for governor, also promising no new taxes.
“We’ve tried our damnedest to stop it (taxes),” Baldasaro said. “It’s very important that we take back the House in January, that we take the hill once again here with the governor’s office and we make sure that the Senate is in the majority and that the House is in the majority. But what’s more important also is everything else that goes along with it. From the top down you must vote Republican, from the top down.”
Democrats have held the state legislature for two years in which they have tried to pass paid family leave three times and expanded business taxes.
Democratic candidates for governor have opposing views on implementing an income tax. State Sen. Dan Feltes, D-Concord, has taken the pledge to not allow any income-based taxes, while he is a proponent of the paid family leave, which has an option for employers to choose to have an employee payroll deduction to help fund that leave. Executive Council member Andru Volinsky has not taken the pledge, and would be open to implementing an income tax to relieve property taxes.
“You must send a strong message to this state — that the Republicans are alive and well,” Baldasaro said. “That we are a major team.”