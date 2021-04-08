CONCORD -- New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday that eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine will soon include anyone older than 16, regardless of residency.
That means Granite State college students, among the most prominent groups to insist that Sununu provide them with access to vaccinations, will soon be eligible. The state will drop its residency requirement April 19.
"With all states expanding eligibility on April 19, we have confidence that there will not be a run on the system that will cause delays for New Hampshire residents," Sununu said.
According to the governor, there are still 240,000 first dose appointments available between now and Memorial Day, "allowing plenty of opportunity for Granite State residents to schedule appointments," or move up an existing appointment.