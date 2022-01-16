NORTH ANDOVER — Estate sales aren’t just for people who live in estates.
That’s what Jonathan and Tara Mandell discovered after they did some research, and found that the people who hold and attend these events come from all walks of life.
No longer just for clients who are “rich, old and dead,” Tara said, estate sales have evolved into “an approachable, everyday person kind of thing.”
As the internet has made these sales more accessible, their popularity has grown to a degree that the Mandells felt comfortable leaving 20-year corporate careers to open a new firm in North Andover — Blue Moon Estate Sales.
“We see a large opportunity, not just to make a living, but to build a thriving business here,” Jonathan said.
The Mandells have conducted 10 sales in their first year of business and currently employ 11 people at Blue Moon, a franchise that operates throughout the Merrimack Valley.
The flagship company was founded in North Carolina in 2009 by Ken Blue and his wife, Deb, Jonathan said, before they started offering franchises a few years later.
“We’re the only ones in Massachusetts, and there’s another one in Connecticut,” Jonathan said.
Blue Moon has since been purchased by a company called Best Life Brands, which manages memory care facilities, in-home care and other services for seniors, who make natural clients for an estate sale, Jonathan said.
But along with people who are moving to assisted living, retiring baby boomers and downsizing empty nesters may also benefit from an estate sale when they choose to relocate.
“We go into the house and do a consultation together, walking around with the owner or whoever is in charge,” Tara said. “What we’re looking for is volume and variety and quality.”
Furniture makes up just a portion of the items they hope to be able to sell.
“It could be anything,” Jonathan said. “We will sell cars, jewelry, high-end stuff, but also pots and pants, those types of everyday items.”
Along with signing a contract with clients, Blue Moon provides them with a set of pre-sale guidelines titled “What to Expect,” which prepares them for the experience of selling things in their home. Blue Moon also readies a client’s house for a sale, using anything from lighting to tablecloths to accent the things on display.
“Nice things in a nice home, is how we think about it,” Tara said. “We want to create a nice shopping environment.”
The prices they set take into account the condition and age of items, along with current trends, Jonathan said. The Mandells do their own research on a client’s belongings before setting those prices, but sometimes consult with experts on rare and valuable pieces that may attract collectors.
“We will take any information the client has on purchase price or provenance for unique items,” Jonathan said. “Our goal is to price so that customers are getting a deal but not a steal, so that our clients make money too.”
The customers at estate sales have grown to include a wide variety of people who are shopping, not just out of personal need or interest, but because they hope to resell their purchases online or in thrift stores.
“We find people using it as a way to furnish Airbnb’s or vrbo’s (vacation rental by owner), people who have properties that they need to furnish,” Tara said. “It’s an affordable way for them to do that.”
Jonathan takes photos of sale items and posts them on social media to generate interest among potential customers, but all sales are conducted in person, with the appropriate Covid protocols in place.
“We want everybody coming to the sale,” he said. “We don’t sell things online. We don’t reserve things for people. We don’t give out prices ahead of time.”
The fact that estate sales help give many items a new life makes Blue Moon popular with people who want to reduce their impact on the environment.
“It’s hit at a really good time,” Jonathan said. “There is a whole angle of upcycling and recycling, to reduce the amount of things that you buy. We’re right at a tipping point of that.”
The Mandells think their professional approach gives a distinctive quality to the sales they conduct, which brings back customers who can sign up for a loyalty program at the Blue Moon website.
“Our number one job right now is education,” Jonathan said. “We love to educate people that this is an option.”