LAWRENCE — Growing up in New York City, Nilka Alvarez-Rodriguez lived on the lower east side in the poorest of neighborhoods.
Her husband, Richard Rodriguez, believes the trials of her upbringing propelled her to improve the city of Lawrence, where she lived for more than 25 years and served 14 years on the city council.
“She was able to work with anyone. Even when she was ill, she continued to serve her community,” he said.
Alvarez-Rodriguez, 62, died last week from a combination of respiratory and heart health issues. She and her husband had just celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary in January.
In addition to Rodriguez, she is survived by two sons and two young granddaughters. She would FaceTime with the girls every night after supper.
City councilors and other leaders will honor Alvarez-Rodriguez during a meeting at City Hall.
Officials “will celebrate and honor the life and legacy of Nilka Alvarez-Rodriguez, recognizing her contributions to the city and the nation, her pioneering leadership as a Latina woman in public office, and her commitment to social justice, community empowerment and education,” according to a statement from city officials.
Sen. Pavel Payano, D-Lawrence, said, “I am grateful to join my colleagues in honoring Nilka Alvarez-Rodriguez’s life and legacy, and to pay tribute to her many accomplishments.”
Born in Puerto Rico, Alvarez-Rodriguez grew up in New York City and was awarded a full scholarship to Empire State College.
“She was an ace student,” her husband said.
The two came to Massachusetts and settled in Lawrence after Rodriguez was accepted to Massachusetts School of Law in Andover.
Alvarez-Rodriguez worked as an adjunct professor at Merrimack College in North Andover. She was also a program manager for the state, Rodriguez said.
Alvarez-Rodriguez served as a Lawrence City Councilor from 2000 to 2010 and from 2014 to 2018, where she played a crucial role in creating the Lawrence Teen Council and obtaining a U.S. Department of Justice “Weed & Seed” grant that funded crime prevention and community revitalization initiatives in the poorest section of the city.
She was also a lifelong advocate for social justice, a gifted educator, and a devoted mother and wife, according to a statement released by local leaders and Lawrence city councilors.
State Representative Frank Moran (D-Lawrence) served with her on the Lawrence City Council.
“Nilka was a trailblazer and a role model for all those who seek to make a difference in their community. She was a champion for the rights of tenants and homeowners facing foreclosure, and her work was instrumental in securing vital resources for Lawrence. Her legacy will continue to inspire us to build a better Lawrence for all,” he said.
Mayor Brian DePena added, “Nilka’s dedication to serving the people of Lawrence was unmatched. Her leadership and advocacy improved the lives of so many residents. As we mourn her passing, we honor her legacy and remain committed to continuing her work for our community.”
City Council President Marc Laplante reflected on Councilor’s Alvarez-Rodriguez service, saying, “When I think of Nilka’s time on the Council, I immediately think of her leadership on housing issues and creating the local ‘Weed and Seed’ program. She was one of the longest-serving city councilors in our city’s history and leaves a legacy of collaboration and partnership across our various communities.”
Payano described her as “a true public servant, a leader, and a pioneer, who broke down barriers and empowered communities throughout her career.”
“As her mentee, I learned from her passion for social justice, dedication to education, and commitment to empowering young people to become leaders in their own right. Her loss is a profound one for our community, but her legacy will live on, inspiring us to continue her work and to build a more just and equitable society,” he said.
Rodriguez said even when his wife wasn’t holding an elected office she still worked diligently to help others and improve the community.
“She kept campaigning for people and would take phone calls, advising people who to vote for,” he said.
His hope is she’ll be remembered “as a true public servant.”
Arrangements are being handled by Farrah Funeral Home, 133 Lawrence St., Lawrence.
