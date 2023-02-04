Black History Month got off to a good start Thursday with an event held at the Historical Society on Massachusetts Avenue.
Ralph Bledsoe of Andover gave his interpretation of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, the Choral Majority opened the celebration with singing.
The kick-off event was held in the Worden on Feb. 2.
Andover High School students Kiarra Lucas and Janay Cox read tributes to 2023 honorees featured on banners commissioned from Elevated Thought that celebrate the contribution of an African American with local ties.
