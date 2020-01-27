No bail and no sight of Lawrence murder suspect 

LAWRENCE — A Lawrence man accused of killing a Salem, New Hampshire, man on New Year's Eve was allowed to hide behind a courtroom door during his murder arraignment Monday morning.
Judge Michael Brooks allowed Luis Polanco, 25, to listen in on the arraignment from behind the nearly closed door, asking him loudly if he could hear the proceedings.
Polanco's attorney, John Apruzzese, said there were identity issues in the case. Wilson Javier, 35, was killed at a Summer Street apartment in Lawrence on Dec. 31 about 11:49 p.m.
"I understand that," Brooks said of Apruzzese's request to allow Polanco to stand behind a courtroom door.
Polanco was held without bail following the brief arraignment.
Police reports and court papers about the murder were impounded, although there was no request or discussion of an impoundment during the arraignment.
Earlier this month, Polanco turned himself into police in New York City. He was charged as a fugitive from justice and returned to Massachusetts on Friday to face the Lawrence murder charge.
On New Year's Eve, police say they were called to 7B Summer St. in Lawrence and found Javier suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead soon after he arrived, police said.
Authorities have not commented on a motive for the murder.
Polanco was scheduled to return to Lawrence District Court on March 5. However, murder cases are presented the Essex County grand jury for indictment.
Following an indictment, the case is moved to Salem Superior Court where Polanco would again face arraignment.
