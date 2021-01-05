No bail for 2 men charged with running down, injuring Lawrence officer 

SALEM, Mass. — Bail was denied Tuesday for two men who police say were involved with running down and severely injuring a Lawrence police officer last summer.
Both Luis Morales-Colon, 30, and Elisamuel Fernandez-Pagan, 32, were arraigned in Salem Superior Court Tuesday on assault to murder, breaking and entering and related charges.
Morales-Colon and Fernandez-Pagan were indicted by the Essex County grand jury, triggering their arraignments in superior court. If convicted, the penalties they face will be more severe.
Superior Court Judge Sal Tabit ordered both men held without bail pending hearings on Jan. 15 to determine if they are dangers to themselves or the community at-large.
Meanwhile, veteran Lawrence police officer Carl Farrington remains off the job, recuperating at home from the severe ankle and leg injuries he received on Aug. 3 when he was struck by a car and injured on Springfield Street. Farrington was among the officers who responded to a report of a burglary there just before midnight.
Due to the severity of his injuries, Farrington, 51, was Medflighted to a Boston hospital where he underwent surgery.
In addition to armed assault to murder, Morales-Colon and Fernandez-Pagan were indicted on charges of receiving stolen property valued over $250, breaking and entering to commit a felony, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in bodily injury, and armed robbery, according to to court papers.
Morales-Colon was at-large for a month after Farrington was hurt. He was arrested on Sept. 2 after police received information he was in the Park Street area of Lawrence.
Fernandez-Pagan was arrested immediately after the Aug. 3 incident.
A third man who was involved was killed days later, police said.
Juan Rivera, 28, died of a gunshot wound after an Aug. 9 incident in Allentown, Pennsylvania, authorities said. His death was ruled a homicide by the local coroner’s office.
Defense attorney John Morris is representing Morales-Colon. Attorney David Haynes was appointed to represent Fernandez-Pagan during his initial arraignment in Lawrence District Court, he said.
