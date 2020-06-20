LAWRENCE — Two men police said were involved in a daytime shooting on Melrose Street that injured two people are held without bail pending court hearings next week.
Victor Velez and Luis Moreta, both age 22 and from Lawrence, were arrested and charged after the 12:39 p.m. shooting on Melrose Street on Monday, police said.
The shooting appears to be gang related, police said.
Both were held without bail after their Lawrence District Court arraignments on charges of assault with intent to murder, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, two counts of illegal possession of a firearm and two counts of improper storage of a firearm, according to court records.
Hearings to determine whether Velez and Moreta are dangers to themselves or the community at large are scheduled for late Wednesday morning, according to court records.
Two Lawrence men, ages 22 and 27, were wounded in the shooting.
Found in a car, one man was shot in his left arm and the other in his left leg, according to the report.
Both men were taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not considered life threatening, police said.
An area resident told police they heard five gunshots and hid in their home.
The shooting occurred when one car passed another in the neighborhood, police said.
Video surveillance from a city-owned camera was viewed during the investigation, according to the report.
As police investigated, "Cabezas," a canine from the Essex County Sheriff's Department, located two firearms in the nearby brush. A .40 caliber, with no serial number, and a .380 Beretta, both loaded, were seized.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.