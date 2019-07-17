No bail for accused wheelchair attacker

HAVERHILL — A Lawrence resident charged with assaulting a disabled man with his own wheelchair was ordered held without bail at a dangerousness hearing Wednesday in Haverhill District Court.
Jose Defranceso, 44, was charged last week with assault and battery on a disabled person, assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct and defacing property, all stemming from a July 10 incident in which police say he pushed the man out of his wheelchair in GAR Park, then assaulted him with it.
Defrancesco was arraigned the following day in Haverhill District Court, where Judge Patricia Dowling ordered him held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.
At that dangerousness hearing Wednesday, Defrancesco said he was sorry for an outburst that was directed at Assistant District Attorney John DePaulo during last week's arrangement.
"I apologize for my previous actions," he told Dowling. "I have a long history of alcohol."
Dowling ordered Defrancesco held without bail and scheduled a video conference for Aug. 23.
Defrancesco's defense lawyer, Maria Murber, was granted funds to hire a private investigator.
According to a police report, officers were sent to the park at 6:49 p.m., July 10, when a woman told them Defrancesco had pushed another man, age 47, out of a wheelchair and thrown the wheelchair at him, cutting the man's forearm.
Defrancesco denied assaulting the man, who he referred to as his friend.
Police said Defrancesco had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, was staggering and smelled of alcohol. He told officers he'd been drinking all morning, according to the report.
Defrancesco was arrested and taken to the station, where police say he reopened a old wound on his finger and smeared blood on a wall. Trinity EMS was called in to assess his injury.
Defrancesco then reported having taken “molly," another name for the drug ecstasy, and said he was hallucinating and having trouble breathing, according to the police report.
Paramedics treated his finger and took him to Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill for evaluation. While there, Defrancesco challenged hospital security to a fight.
Police say Defrancesco swore at hospital staff and that it took two officers and three security guards to escort him from the building kicking and screaming, police said.
While being put into a cruiser, Defrancesco kicked Officer Eric MacKinnon in the leg. He also threatened police officers.
Back at the station, Defrancesco refused to get out of the cruiser and demanded to be returned to the hospital, according to the police report.
Attending officers secured their weapons, per department policy, and when they returned to the cruiser found Defrancesco bleeding from his head. Police say he’d struck his head against the Plexiglass shield in the rear of the car.
Once removed from the cruiser, Defrancesco threw himself to the ground, opening other wounds on his elbows and forearms, police said. He continued to put up a fight, threatening officers and using profanity.
Police were able to place him in handcuffs, then escorted him back to the hospital in an ambulance. Defrancesco was later returned to the station and placed into a cell, pending his arraignment the following day.