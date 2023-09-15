LAWRENCE — A 14-year-old boy was “tracked down” and charged with the murder of Angie Aristy, 19, on Howard Street last week, authorities said.
Despite his age, Jobe Santiago is being prosecuted as an adult by Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.
He was arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Thursday and held without bail.
Santiago was allowed to hide behind a courtroom door, out of public view, and listen to the arraignment on headphones.
His defense attorney, Stan Norkunas, asked for Santiago not to be brought into open court due to identity issues in the case.
Police documents in the case were also impounded at the prosecution’s request.
A second juvenile, age 15, was charged with assault with intent to rob in connection with the murder. Tucker did not release the name of that juvenile, who is expected to be arraigned in juvenile court, which is not open to the public or press.
Santiago was arrested Wednesday by a combination of law enforcement officers, including state troopers who specialize in finding and arresting fugitives, state police detectives, and Lawrence and Lowell police officers.
Aristy was murdered Sept. 6 in the vicinity of 300 Howard St.
Lawrence police received a 911 call that night for shots fired. Officers arrived and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to Lawrence General Hospital and subsequently died from her injuries, police said.
Santiago faces indictment on the murder charge by an Essex County grand jury. If an indictment is handed down, Santiago’s case will be moved to Salem Superior Court.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.