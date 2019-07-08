METHUEN — A Dracut man who police say opened fire after an argument in McDonald's parking lot Friday night was ordered held without bail at Middleton Jail, according to court records.
Rodney Villar, 29, was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a firearm; and assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to commit murder after the 9:05 p.m. incident Friday at the McDonald's parking lot on Haverhill Street, police said.
Police said Villar shot another man in the abdomen after an argument in the parking lot.
The wounded man, who was not identified by police, was listed in stable condition Monday at a Boston Hospital where he was taken by medical helicopter after the incident.
Following his arraignment in Lawrence District Court on Monday, Villar was ordered held without bail pending a hearing on July 15 to determine whether he is a danger to himself or the community at-large, according to court records.
The motive for the shooting remains unclear. Children were present in the area but unharmed during the incident, police said.
Police arrested Villar roughly 90 minutes after the shooting after a "be-on-the-lookout" message was broadcast on police radio frequencies.
Villar was described in Methuen police social media posts as "armed and dangerous" and the public was warned not to approach him but to call 911 immediately.
Villar was captured at his residence with assistance from Lawrence, Dracut, Lowell and state police, police said.
Methuen Chief Joseph Solomon thanked all of the agencies for their assistance in posts on social media this weekend.
