LAWRENCE — A large, white Elgin street sweeper — the last piece of heavy equipment DPW worker "Tony Ruiz" operated — sat outside Lawrence District Court Monday, coinciding with the criminal arraignment of the 20-year-old Lawrence man accused of shooting and killing him.
A judge denied bail for Ariel Toribio, who was arrested Friday and charged with the Jan. 15 murder of Marcos Antonio "Tony" Ruiz-Rodriguez, 52, of Methuen.
Known to friends, family and co-workers as "Tony Ruiz," the veteran public works employee was shot and killed while working with a crew filling potholes on Andover Street around 1:45 that afternoon.
Authorities have said Ruiz-Rodriguez was not the intended target of gunfire. However, they have not identified who was the target or if the shooting was gang-related.
Toribio was out on $5,000 cash bail in another shooting case from August 2018 when he allegedly shot and killed Toribio last month, according to court records.
Over the objection of his defense attorney John Appruzzese, Toribio, wearing a green sweatshirt, was brought into open court and stood in the prisoner's dock during his brief arraignment.
Appruzzesse said he filed a motion, asking that Toribio be allowed to stand behind a courtroom door during the arraignment, sheltering him from view of the public and the press.
He was overruled by Judge Lynn Rooney and had to come into open court, however.
"I wanted to see this kid's face," said Greg Morris of Lawrence, who worked with Ruiz-Rodriguez. "I can't believe a 20-year-old kid did this. But I feel better now knowing he's in custody."
Ruiz-Rodriguez, a 19-year DPW worker, was part of a four-man crew when he was shot. The three other men who were among the work crew have still not returned to work, Morris said.
"That's like 25% of our workforce," said Morris, noting how Ruiz-Rodriguez's loss has been compounded. Counseling has been offered to all DPW workers, he said.
Morris said he wanted the street sweeper parked out front Monday because it was the last piece of equipment Ruiz-Rodriguez used on the job prior to his death. He was also a stickler about street sweeping.
Ruiz-Rodriguez enjoyed looking back at a once dirty street and seeing it all swept clean, Morris said.
"It was instant gratification," he said.
No details in the murder case were discussed in court Monday. The police report in the case was impounded, although the impoundment request or the terms of the impoundment were not discussed in open court.
Toribio's $5,000 bail in the August 2018 case was also revoked. According to court records, Toribio was charged with a shooting on Berkeley Street. Detectives found a loaded .40-caliber handgun with a large capacity magazine in Toribio's possession after his arrest then.
He was indicted by the Essex County grand jury for illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a large capacity feeding device, illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a class B substance with intent to distribute, accessory after the fact, forgery of a document and illegal possession of a false registry document, according to court records.
Toribio is due back in Salem Superior Court on March 11 in that case.
A probable cause hearing in the murder case was scheduled for March 27. However, grand jury indictments are sought in murder cases and the cases are moved to superior court.
On Friday, Toribio was arrested in Lawrence District Court, where his cousin was being arraigned on unrelated gun charges, police said.
After his killing, at least 200 DPW workers from throughout the region attended his funeral. His survivors include his wife Ivonne Maldonado, daughter Anaseidy Ruiz, son Marcos A. Ruiz Jr., five sisters, three brothers, and nieces and nephews.
Morris, a DPW worker for the past 14 years, is hoping to get the city to compensate Ruiz-Rodriguez's family following his death.
He pointed to a first responder emergency fund that pays families $300,000 when a loved one is killed in the line of duty. Morris went before the City Council recently hoping to secure funding from the city for Ruiz-Rodriguez's family, he said.
Staff reporter Julie Manganis contributed to this story.