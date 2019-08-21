BOSTON — A Lawrence teen facing federal child pornography charges involving a 4-year-old child remains held in federal custody following a detention hearing in U.S. District Court this week.
Jakob Nieves, 19, who also goes by Dakota, was arrested by federal agents on Aug. 14 after a search warrant was executed at her home, located within the 200 block of Lawrence Street in Lawrence.
Nieves, who identified and lives as female, was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of distribution of child pornography, according to federal court records.
A detention hearing, which included testimony from an FBI agent who investigated the case, was held Tuesday.
Judge Marianne Bowler took the matter "under advisement" and Nieves will remain in custody for the time being, according to a spokesperson for U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
Nieves sent an undercover federal agent images and videos she produced that depicted her sexually abusing a child, according to a federal affidavit.
The video and images were allegedly produced in her bedroom, according to court papers.
The undercover agent communicated with Nieves through Kik, a mobile messaging application, according to the affidavit.
The charge of sexual exploitation of children provides for a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years and no more than 30 years in prison. The charge of distribution of child pornography provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in prison.
Each charge provides for a minimum of five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of $250,000, according to Lelling’s statement.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.