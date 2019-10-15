NASHUA, N.H. — Dale Holloway, the man charged with opening fire during a wedding in Pelham, chose not to appear at his arraignment Tuesday and will remain held without bail, the lead prosecutor said.
Holloway, 37, faces attempted murder and assault charges. He's accused of shooting a bishop and the bride-to-be, as well as striking the groom with a .380 caliber handgun at New England Pentecostal Ministries Church, according to court documents.
Holloway is now scheduled to return to Hillsborough County Superior Court next Tuesday, Oct. 22, for a bail hearing, said New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati.
"The defendant has a right to ask for a bail hearing," Agati said outside court after the brief hearing Tuesday.
Holloway allegedly walked into the Pentecostal church and starting shooting some 10 months after he was released from a Massachusetts prison.
In December 2018, Holloway was released from MCI-Cedar Junction prison, where he had been serving a prison sentence, said Jason Dobson, spokesperson for Massachusetts Department of Corrections.
Dobson said he could not elaborate on the nature of the criminal sentence, however.
Holloway, of 549 Lake Ave., Manchester, New Hampshire, was convicted in 2003 in Suffolk County, Massachusetts for assault to kill and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to New Hampshire court records.
He is charged with being a convicted felon who was illegally possessing a firearm on Saturday and the attempted murder of church Bishop Stanley Choate, 75, who was shot in the upper chest in the 10:12 a.m. incident.
The bishop remains in serious condition at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.
"There is no indication right now the bishop's condition is going to worsen. That is great news," Agati said Tuesday.
The bride, Claire McMullen, 60, was shot in the arm and released from the hospital Sunday evening. The groom, Mark Castiglione, 60, was struck in the head with a firearm. He was treated at a local hospital and released Saturday, authorities said.
Castiglione is the father of the man, Brandon Castiglione, 24, who is accused of murdering Holloway's stepfather Luis Garcia at the Castiglione's Londonderry home. Court documents revealed Garcia's wedding ring and eyeglasses have been returned to his widow because they were not of "evidentiary value in the investigation." However, the affidavit in the case against Brandon Castiglione remains sealed because it is an ongoing investigation.
That familial tie is something that prosecutors are investigating as they try to pinpoint a motive for the Saturday shooting.
"There's two grieving families, they are all part of the same family," Murphy said about Garcia's family and the Castiglione family because Brandon Castiglione is currently being held without bail at Rockingham County Jail. Both families had connections to the church, she said.
Holloway is additionally charged with second-degree assault on Mullen and simple assault on Castiglione. He was charged immediately after the shooting with first-degree assault for wounding Choate, authorities said.
If convicted, Holloway faces an array of sentences in New Hampshire including life in prison for the attempted murder charge.
Brenda Murphy, 69, was in Nashua for the canceled arraignment. She was hoping that seeing Holloway would help her through her process of forgiveness.
She has known Choate for over 35 years, since she first found New England Pentacostal Ministries, she said. It was upsetting to her that this act of violence happened at their church.
"This is a family that has been in this community in Nashua starting with Ruth (Choate)'s father in Nashua, Bishop Newman and the work started out in Lowell on Blossom Street," Murphy said. "Bishop (Stanley Choate) is just an amazing person because he loves Jesus."
Murphy was not at the wedding Saturday, but she was her way to the celebration of life for Garcia when she saw lots of traffic in Pelham when she realized what had happened.
While Murphy was sitting in traffic on her way to the church Saturday morning, Holloway was “gang tackled” by guests and parishioners, who pinned him to the floor until Pelham police arrived several minutes later and took him into custody.
The funeral for Garcia, which Murphy had planned on attending, was scheduled at noon Saturday at New England Pentecostal Ministries. The wedding, with approximately 40 people in attendance, was scheduled some two hours earlier.
Within minutes of the shooting, the church parking lot was teeming with Pelham police, New Hampshire state police and deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Once the state police crime scene unit arrived, the area was cleared and a section of Bridge Street was closed temporarily.
After hearing about the news, Murphy turned to her notes from the previous Sunday's sermon.
"It was very comforting to be able to take my notes out and reread them after I found out," she said. "(It reminded me to) love our brothers and sisters, to be able to continue on in our journey without fear, without trepidation of consequences of going to God's house."
Authorities have said the shooting was not a random crime that Holloway allegedly committed on his own.
"There is no indication someone else was involved," Agati said.
Salem and Manchester police, as well as the Southern New Hampshire tactical team, also assisted on Saturday.
Pelham police Chief Joseph Roark said officers had conducted active shooter training at the church within the last year.
In the wake of the shooting, services at the church this week were canceled.
Madeline Hughes contributed to this report. Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.