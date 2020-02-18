No bail for man accused of triggering sergeant's shooting 

LAWRENCE — An armed man who is accused of trying to rob a man in a wheelchair, prompting an officer-involved shooting, was held without bail after his Lawrence District Court arraignment Tuesday.
Jeancarlos Francisco, 25, of 55 Cedar St., #1, Lawrence, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, a firearm, armed robbery and disorderly conduct, following the Broadway incident Saturday afternoon.
Francisco is now due back in court Feb. 24 for a hearing to determine if he's a danger to himself or the community at-large.
Police said no one was injured Saturday after Francisco attempted to rob a man in a wheelchair of his phone. Sgt. Paul Rossi witnessed the crime, according to a police report.
As Francisco tried to steal the man's phone, the man, seated in his wheelchair, said he pulled back and they struggled.
Francisco then pulled up his shirt, exposing a gun in his waistband, according to the report.
The victim told police "something was not right with the guy's mind, like maybe he was drunk or something," according to the report by Sgt. John Dushame.
A police cruiser then pulled up and Francisco tried to walk away. Rossi started yelling at Francisco "to stop and drop it, " according to the report.
Francisco pulled out the gun and then Rossi opened fire, the victim said.
He told police "he felt the officer had no choice and it was a 'justified shooting,'" according to the report.
A bullet hole was found in front of Caron's package store. Inside, a bullet had passed through a wall and struck the back of an ATM machine, according to Dushame's report.
"The round appeared to be a jacketed hollow point, consistent with LPD duty ammo," he wrote.
Rossi said he told Francisco not to reach for his gun and "get on the ground, but the male then pulled out the gun, and began raising it towards" him.
Again, Rossi said he told the man to "drop it but he did not and Sgt. Rossi fired one round," according to the report.
Police said the weapon Francisco was carrying was a BB gun replica of a .45 caliber 1911 model.
Police Chief Roy Vasque said an internal affairs investigation into the shooting is underway and he expects it to be concluded in the near future.
