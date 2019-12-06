LAWRENCE — A Salem, New Hampshire, man accused of beating and strangling a woman, then leaving her for dead in the woods behind a Lawrence school will remain held without bail, a judge ordered Friday.
Michael Doyle, 33, of 34 Scotland Ave., didn't know the 35-year-old woman had survived the attack until more than six months later when he was arrested and charged by Lawrence detectives, according to police.
"This was a random stranger. There was no connection between the defendant and the victim," said Assistant District Attorney Caitlin Shugrue during a hearing in Lawrence District Court.
"I did something stupid. I snapped. It was very stupid," Doyle told Detectives Carmen Purpora and Paul Aliano, who investigated the petite woman's brutal April 27 beating.
Doyle has been held without bail since his arrest last month on charges of assault to murder, strangulation and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Detectives investigated the beating for more than six and half months, with help from the victim, who they described as "extremely courageous." They also used surveillance video.
When detectives questioned Doyle, a landscaper, in November, he confessed to severely beating the woman during a torrential rain storm, police said.
The hearing Friday was held to determine if Doyle was a danger to himself or the community at-large. Judge Mark Sullivan did deem Doyle a danger, meaning he will remain held without bail.
However, Sullivan allowed Doyle to hide from public view during the hearing. The judge never specified in open court why Doyle was not brought into the courtroom for the public court hearing.
Police said Doyle, who stands 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 245 pounds, left the woman along a path in a wooded area behind the South Lawrence East School on Crawford Street, police said.
During the attack the woman managed to kick Doyle in the genitals after which "he choked her" and during questioning admitted he held his hands around her neck "too long," Shugrue said.
The woman was left with black eyes, strangulation marks on her neck and fractured orbital sockets, Shugrue said.
Seriously injured, the woman awoke on the path several hours later in the early morning darkness. She was "soaked to the bone and alone" but started screaming and was able to alert area residents who called 911, Police Lt. Mark Ciccarelli said previously.
Shugrue submitted several police incident reports and recorded police interviews with Doyle to Sullivan during the dangerousness hearing.
Defense attorney Amy Smith asked Sullivan not to hold Doyle as a danger. She said if released he could live with his mother who was present in the courtroom Friday.
Pointing to Doyle's criminal record, Smith said her client's last criminal charge was in 2011 when he pleaded guilty to illegal possession of marijuana.
She said he has no violent offenses or felony convictions on his record.
"I respectfully disagree my client is a danger to the community at large," Smith said.
Smith suggested Doyle could be released on a GPS bracelet with conditions he stay out of the city of Lawrence, abide by a curfew and submit to random drug and alcohol testing.
Grand jury indictments are expected in the case. If Doyle is indicted, his case will be moved to Salem Superior Court where the penalties he faces if convicted will be more severe.
During the lengthy investigation, the woman repeatedly met with detectives to go over the incident and provide information.
Detectives Purpora and Aliano spent months pouring through private and public surveillance video and applying for and obtaining search warrants for digital and cell phone evidence that linked Doyle to the assault, said Ciccarelli, noting the process was “painstaking” and “very lengthy.”
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.