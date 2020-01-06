SALEM, Mass. — A Salem, New Hampshire, man charged with the attempted murder of a woman in Lawrence last spring will remain held without bail.
Following his recent indictment by the Essex County grand jury, Michael Doyle, 33, of 34 Scotland Ave., Lawrence, was arraigned Monday morning in Salem Superior Court on charges of attempted murder, strangulation and suffocation, assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Detectives said Doyle confessed to severely beating the woman during a torrential rain storm.
He was ordered by Judge Sal Tabit to remain held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Jan. 15 in Superior Court.
Doyle, who worked as a landscaper prior to his arrest, was brought into the prisoner's dock during the arraignment. His defense attorney, Amy Smith, stood to his right during the court proceeding.
He answered "not guilty" to the charges after they were read aloud by a clerk.
Doyle was previously arraigned in Lawrence District Court. However following the indictment, the case is now moved to Superior Court where the penalties he faces if convicted will be more severe.
During the recent hearing in Lawrence District Court, a prosecutor said Doyle beat and strangled the woman and left her for dead behind a Lawrence school April 27, 2019.
He didn’t know the 35-year-old woman had survived the attack until more than six months later when he was arrested and charged by Lawrence detectives, according to a prosecutor.
The woman he is accused of assaulting was a random stranger, authorities said.
“I did something stupid. I snapped. It was very stupid,” Doyle told Detectives Carmen Purpora and Paul Aliano, who investigated the petite woman’s beating, according to a report.
Detectives investigated the beating for more than six and half months, with help from the victim, who they described as “extremely courageous.” They also used surveillance video, police said.
Police said Doyle, who stands 6-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 245 pounds, left the woman along a path in a wooded area behind the South Lawrence East School on Crawford Street, police said.
During the attack the woman managed to kick Doyle in the genitals after which “he choked her” and during questioning admitted he held his hands around her neck “too long,” a prosecutor said.
The woman was left with black eyes, strangulation marks on her neck and fractured orbital sockets, authorities said.
Seriously injured, she awoke on the path several hours later in the early morning darkness. She was “soaked to the bone and alone” but started screaming and was able to alert area residents who called 911, Police Lt. Mark Ciccarelli said previously.
During the lengthy investigation, the woman repeatedly met with detectives to go over the incident and provide information.
Detectives Purpora and Aliano spent months pouring through private and public surveillance video and applying for and obtaining search warrants for digital and cell-phone evidence that linked Doyle to the assault, said Ciccarelli, noting the process was “painstaking” and “very lengthy.”
