LAWRENCE — A Kress Street woman was held without bail after a bloody stabbing at her home Friday night, police said.
Lucy Medina, 52, of 18 Kress St., was arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Monday on charges of assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault and battery, police said.
No bail was set and Medina is now scheduled for a court hearing Thursday to determine if she's a danger to herself or the community at large, according to court records.
Police said they were called to the address at 8:34 p.m. and found a trial of blood that led to a man who was covered in blood. The man was "suffering from an apparent stab wound," police said.
The man, who was not identified by police, was taken by paramedics to Lawrence General Hospital and later a Boston hospital for treatment.
His injuries were serious but he is expected to survive.
