The water-logged tree limbs were tough to lift, but the safe really took some muscle.

That’s right, a safe was among the items removed from the Shawsheen River during a cleanup of the waterway organized Sunday by the Shawsheen River Watershed Association.

Volunteers worked for a good part of the day removing debris in the Sacred Heart Reservation in Andover.  Afterward they enjoyed a pizza party.

The watershed council is a non-profit, volunteer organization that works to protect the river and surrounding areas.

