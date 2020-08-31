The water-logged tree limbs were tough to lift, but the safe really took some muscle.
That’s right, a safe was among the items removed from the Shawsheen River during a cleanup of the waterway organized Sunday by the Shawsheen River Watershed Association.
Volunteers worked for a good part of the day removing debris in the Sacred Heart Reservation in Andover. Afterward they enjoyed a pizza party.
The watershed council is a non-profit, volunteer organization that works to protect the river and surrounding areas.
