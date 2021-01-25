NORTH ANDOVER — Because of the pandemic, there are no field trips for students this year.
But a group of teachers and staff figured if the kids can't go to a destination, maybe the "destination'' can come to them.
They made it work by bringing North Andover resident Don Chapelle, a world-renowned ice sculptor, to the yard of Atkinson Elementary School to show off his skills.
Chapelle visited the school two days last week, wowing students by sculpting the image of a deer on a rock Thursday and then creating Olaf, the snowman character from the movie "Frozen,'' on Friday.
“I was envisioning kids excited about art and kids excited to get outside and see something, and that’s exactly what happened,” said Susan Baylies, a third-grade teacher at the school who organized the event.
Baylies said she has applied for a grant from the Andover Cultural Council to cover the cost of the event, which was initially subsidized by a group of retiring teachers and staff as a gift to the school.
“The excitement here is palpable,'' Baylies said. "The kids are all excited, and given all that’s going on and coming to school with only half your classmates, this was a great way to jazz things up for them.''