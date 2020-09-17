METHUEN — Overrun by large back-to-back bird surrenders, MSPCA locations in Methuen in Boston are hosting plenty of adoptable chickens, conures, parakeets and lovebirds.
On Aug. 31, police and MSPCA workers removed 87 chickens from a farm in Webster, Massachusetts, where the animals were found in deplorable conditions without access to food and water, according to a statement from the MSPCA.
The statement explained four chickens had already died at the farm, and many rescued were underweight and suffering from bacterial infections.
“The birds will need experienced chicken adopters who can optimize their diets to help them live long and healthy lives,” the statement read.
The second case involved 49 birds — mostly conures, lovebirds, parakeets and cockatiels — saved from a Norfolk County home.
According to officials, the owner is not facing charges, as they became overwhelmed by caring for the birds.
“The birds are in fine health and are ready for new homes right away,” the MSCPA statement read.
The organization is asking hopeful adopters to review the birds’ profiles on mspca.org/adoption-centers.