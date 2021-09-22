NORTH ANDOVER — A van transporting four North Andover students was involved in a three-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon, described by Sgt. Gene Salois as "minor."
There were no injuries, Salois said, and the children were picked up by their parents. Some adults were transported for medical attention as a precautionary measure, then were released.
Salois said the accident took place under a bridge where Interstate 495 crosses over Massachusetts avenue in North Andover. He described the incident as a "turning accident" at an off-ramp.