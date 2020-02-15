LAWRENCE -- An officer-involved shooting was under investigation on Broadway on Saturday, said police Chief Roy Vasque.
No one was injured in the 2:39 p.m. incident, which occurred on Broadway between Haverhill and Bradford streets.
According to a statement from Vasque, a Lawrence police sergeant witnessed a man robbing a victim in a wheelchair. A firearm was involved, according to the statement.
The sergeant, who has not been identified, interrupted the robbery and gave verbal commands to the suspect, according to the statement. Police said the suspect then reached into his waistband and brandished a gun.
The statement said that the sergeant fired his gun, but the suspect was not injured. The suspect was taken into custody, according to Vasque, and will be arraigned on Tuesday in Lawrence District Court.
The suspect, who hasn't been named yet, was charged with armed robbery and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to Vasque.
"I heard a pop," said Mike Marmo, 37 from Lawrence, who was in a building overlooking the scene. He said he looked out the window and saw a man being arrested.
Yellow crime scene tape was stretched around a large section of Broadway on Saturday afternoon while police investigated. Officers were seen looking at what appeared to be a handgun on the ground outside Pikalo Empanadas and Tienda de Cache.
Vasque said Lawrence police Capt. James Fitzpatrick will be conducting an internal affairs investigation.