ANDOVER — It was a bustling first day back at the Andover Farmers Market on June 19.
Cars were parked on either side of the street surrounding South Church as people bought fresh produce and other foods at the weekly Saturday market that runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
As the Farmers Market returns to Andover for the summer, so does easier access to fresh produce, particularly for Andover's nearly 1,500 people who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formerly known as food stamps, said Ellen Townson, who is the Andover representative to the regional food insecurity task force.
Every week at the Andover Farmers Market, anyone who receives SNAP benefits can use them for any of the food vendors, she explained. There is a specific information booth people can visit at the market to cash in their benefits for tokens to give vendors who are unable to take SNAP benefits directly, she said.
Also, people using their benefits at the market put extra money in their pockets and food on their table, Townson said. The market has fundraised to match $10 for every SNAP recipient each week, she said. That is about $40 a month — $50 in July — that people can use to buy fresh food, she said.
"I want people to know about that because no one should be hungry and have access to fresh food," Townson said.
SNAP recipients can also use their HIP — Healthy Incentive Program — benefits at Farmer Dave's stand. The little-known benefit is a state extension to the SNAP program that can be used specifically on fresh produce grown by local farmers — mostly through farm stands at farmers markets, Townson explained.
"In a way, it's sad people aren't (using their HIP benefits), but then people are so excited they have money for more benefits," said Jane Bowie, who is in charge of operations for Farmer Dave's.
"A lot of people on (food) benefits often look for more starches and things that are more filling," Bowie said. "But when you tell them they can buy produce and have extra money to do so, they really appreciate it."
The Andover Farmers Market has a "surprisingly larger number of SNAP" recipients, Bowie said. In 2019 about 30% of Farmer Dave's sales at the Andover market went to SNAP beneficiaries, she said. That number dropped in 2020 to 17%, possibly related to the pandemic or moving the market away from the downtown, she said.
It was important for Farmer Dave's to be part of this program to allow people to use HIP benefits, said owner Dave Dumaresq.
He started his farm after coming back from the Peace Corps, where he worked in Ecuador helping farmers, he said.
"I'm not just feeding people and giving them calories," he said. "I'm pushing to give them as many good, healthy nutrients as possible. And working with HIP, it reaches the people who need it most."
That's why even after the market season is over in the fall, he is excited to open a year-round farm stand at his Dracut farm where people can continue using their benefits, he said. He was awarded a grant through state pandemic funds that address food insecurity specifically, he said.
Also at the market information booth, is information on how to sign up for SNAP benefits. The benefits are also often underutilized because people don't know they qualify, Townson said.
In Andover, there are about 3,000 food-insecure people, which is about 8% of the town's population, according to the Greater Boston Food Bank's database. Of that only about 1,500 people actually receive benefits, Townson said.
A family of four with an income under $53,000 a year is eligible for the benefits, according to the state website.
Townson is also working with Memorial Hall Library to host information sessions this summer so people can learn how to access benefits.
"Being hungry is stressful and there's help in our community to navigate the systems to get benefits," she said. "I hope people come out in droves to the farmers market. Wouldn't it be a great problem to have to raise more money for matches to help feed people?"
Farmer Dave's is also at the North Andover Farmer's Market on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the intersection of First and Main Street.
For more information on SNAP benefits call 411 or visit mass.gov/snap.